Prince Harry is “desperate” to go to his father’s coronation

April 22, 2023 | 9:52 a.m

Prince Harry is said to be homesick for some aspects of British life.

Prince Harry is so homesick and “desperate” to attend the coronation, he’s made numerous calls to King Charles trying to make plans, according to a report.

But the new king was very busy, and he had only time for one conversation with the heir to “Spear”, who will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the historic event without wife Megan, who will remain in California to celebrate the birthday of their son Archie, the fourth, The Sun reported.

The outlet reported that Harry misses some aspects of British life, which suggests the prince may start spending more time in the UK.

A source told The Sun: “Harry was desperate to return to the coronation and spend quality time with his family.”

Security was such an issue that Harry sued the Home Office, claiming that removing his taxpayer-funded armed guards was “unfair” and “unlawful”.

The Sun reported that the only conversation Harry and King Charles had showed “a willingness and desire to reform on both sides”.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his father since his departure from the royal family in 2020. Getty Images

Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their two children. AP

Charles’ coronation was set for May 6 in Westminster Abbey. AFP via Getty Images

The outlet said Harry began reaching out to his father after his memoirs were published.





