Prince Harry got a text from Prince William on camera after meeting Oprah

The second volume of Documentaries for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They indulged their decision to sit down with Oprah for an amazing interview — but it also included some interesting BTS footage.

First of all, viewers got an inside look at Meghan Markle as she read Buckingham Palace’s statement about the phone interview with her close friend Tyler Perry. Here’s the phrase in question, in case you missed it:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly those relating to race, are troubling. While some of the memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will have to be addressed privately by the family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very much loved individuals.”

Moreover, the cameras were there to capture the moment when Harry got a text message from his brother, Prince WilliamAbout the interview – prompting Meghan to get off the phone with Tyler Perry and help him work it out. While we didn’t see exactly what William texted Harry, we did see him showing Meghan the screen of the phone and saying “I wish I knew what to do.”

Netflix

Elsewhere in the episode, Megan explains how interviewing Oprah came about, saying “Oprah originally approached us through her Director of Communications when we were at Kensington Palace. There was excitement. I remember that.” She later added, “That interview, it wasn’t so much about setting the record straight and it was about at least filling in the blanks that other people were filling in for us.”

Netflix

Harry also noted, “We’d been here for a year until we actually did. And sitting down with Oprah was a reaction to what happened that year,” Meghan explained, “The more distance we have from having a smaller role with the Foundation and coming here.” , The more voids are built, and people don’t really understand why we left.”

Oprah’s interview was clearly an opportunity for the Sussexes to tell their story on their own terms, and it gave people an insight into exactly what they went through before stepping down as a member of the royal family.

