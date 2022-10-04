October 4, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s possible move to Hope Ranch has nervous neighbors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible move to Hope Ranch has nervous neighbors

Prince Harry And the Meghan MarkleThe possibility of moving up the road to a more private place in Santa Barbara is already causing concern among the locals… TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the Homeowners Association (HOA) at Hope Ranch – a very exclusive SB community – tell us that there are a number of people in this community who are wary of Harry and Meg coming there… come with them.

We are told that no one at Hope Farm has ill intentions towards the Sussexes personally, but the truth is…many feel they are going to bring a circus into their very quiet and private neighborhood…because they are so popular and controversial, our sources say that can present real problems Extremely.

One issue that worries some Hope Ranch residents has to do with traffic as a result of the presence of PH and MM. Traffic has always been an issue in Santa Barbara, with residents trying for decades to protect their community from the flow of cars.

The roads there are narrow and winding, potential points flow to surprise members of the royal family… Some residents fear that this could pose a danger, especially for children playing and walking to school.


While there are certainly plenty of super rich people living at Hope Ranch, none of them are quite as famous as Harry and Meghan… and we’ve told them that coming stresses a lot of villagers.

See also  The death certificate shows that Queen Elizabeth II died of old age

As for their current neighbors in Montecito, we’ve spoken to a few who have no issues with the royals being in their backyard.

Three neighbors who live within earshot of Harry and Meghan have told us they haven’t noticed much change in their “hood during the Sussex stay” in the past few years, and all are somewhat indifferent about the family staying or going… Noting that there are a lot of famous faces in the region, so this is Maeves.

