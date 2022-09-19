September 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk the Queen’s funeral procession

Muhammad 50 mins ago 1 min read
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk the Queen's funeral procession

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales formed part of a procession with the royal family, following the coffin as it entered Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace confirmed their attendance on Sunday night as a service order was issued for the event. The program included the two Cambridge children, who are second and third in line to the British throne, in the royal procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, along with their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 esteemed personalities from around the world, in mourning for the longest The kings of Britain ruled, who died on the eighth of September at the age of 96.

The siblings followed the coffin behind their parents and kissed their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Louis, their 4-year-old younger brother, did not attend the funeral.

The service, which is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 guests, will include Bible readings and traditional hymns, as well as a homily from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

For updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, Subscribe to CNN’s Royal Newsletter.

See also  "Lopez vs. Lopez" Gets Ranking for NBC Series - George Lopez Sitcom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Palace publishes an invisible picture of the Queen smiling before the official funeral

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Trina McGee Reveals Why Angela Wasn’t On ‘Boy Meets World’ Finale – Deadline

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Ezra Miller has a ‘Christ’ complex, controlling the ‘harem’ of young women, reporting allegations

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

3 min read

The Ukrainians received a significant amount of weapons during a critical period, and may have serious problems compensating for Russian losses – our war news on Monday

42 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Goodbye shuttle buses. Hello trains. The return of the orange line is welcomed with the hope that T’s service will improve.

45 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk the Queen’s funeral procession

50 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Webb Telescope shares its first observations of Mars

55 mins ago Izer