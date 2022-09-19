Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk the Queen’s funeral procession

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales formed part of a procession with the royal family, following the coffin as it entered Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace confirmed their attendance on Sunday night as a service order was issued for the event. The program included the two Cambridge children, who are second and third in line to the British throne, in the royal procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, along with their parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 esteemed personalities from around the world, in mourning for the longest The kings of Britain ruled, who died on the eighth of September at the age of 96.

The siblings followed the coffin behind their parents and kissed their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.