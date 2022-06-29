June 30, 2022

Prince Charles will not receive cash donations after the cash bag accident

Prince Charles He is no longer accepting large cash donations after a bag full of paper bills – gifted by a former Qatari prime minister – raised eyebrows.

The Sunday Times reported that The 73-year-old royal He received a total of 3 million euros – or 3.2 million dollars – from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of the State of Qatar. The money was reportedly intended for charity but was given in cash.

Going forward, Prince Charles’ team says, there will be no situations like A cash gift to the former prime minister.

“That was then, this is now,” the prince’s office stated of the policy change.

Prince Charles denies wrongdoing in Qatar policy lawsuit

A source close to the royal family told the BBC: “Situations and contexts change over the years.” “I can say with certainty that over half a decade ago, this has not happened and will not happen again.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks with guests during a garden party at Holyroodhouse House in Edinburgh on June 29, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Paul/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Prince Charles’ office denied any wrongdoing heir to the british throne Bags full of cash accepted charitable donations from a Qatari politician.

The port claimed that the money was delivered for british prince During private meetings between 2011 and 2015 – on one occasion in a bag and another in the shopping bags of Fortnum & Mason in London.

The newspaper also reported that the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales Charitable Trust, which provides grants to other non-profit groups supporting the King’s causes and interests. She did not claim that anything illegal had been done.

See also  The battle for Mariupol impedes the rescue of civilians trapped in the theater | Ukraine

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Rwanda

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Dinner at the Marriott on June 24, 2022, in Kigali, Rwanda. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

As Qatar’s prime minister from 2007 to 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich country’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major real estate investments around the world, including the Shard skyscraper in London, Heathrow Airport and Harrods.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth IIHe faces the possibility of an investigation by the Charity Commission, known as Britain’s governing body for charities.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

