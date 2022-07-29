Prince Charles ‘Classic’ Aston Martin stuns fans at Commonwealth Games – ‘Grand Entrance’ | Royal | News

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Birmingham to officially open the 22nd Commonwealth Games at the 32,000-seat Alexander Stadium. Charles, 73, took a trip down to earth with his wife Camilla, 75, in his 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante convertible.
The Prince of Wales’ classic car, which was also driven by Prince William when he tied the knot with Kate Middleton, both 40, in 2011, runs on a by-product of wine and cheese.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, Charles revealed: “My old Aston Martin, which I’ve owned for 51 years, works – can you believe – surplus English white wine, whey from processed cheese.”
The Duke and Duchess seemed to love taking the ride in the 52-year-old engine.
The post uploaded to social media by Clarence House was accompanied by the caption: “You’re still getting better with age.
JUST IN: Prince Charles Bond-style enters the Commonwealth Games as he shines with Camilla
“The Prince and the Duchess walked into the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at His Royal Highness’s Aston Martin, which is working on a by-product of wine and cheese.”
Social media users responded happily to Clarence House’s update.
Twitter user @rogersayer9 simply wrote: “Classic.”
Another user, working under @gigi_napalan, said: “This is a great entrance.”
READ MORE: PRINCE CHARLES GRIMACES WALKING THROUGH METAL DETECTOR AT THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES
England’s second largest city will receive 5,054 athletes representing 72 countries and territories between July 28 and August 8.
Competitors will battle it out in Birmingham in 280 events spanning across 20 sports.
More Stories
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have announced that they will open at the grand ceremony
Russia attacks Kyiv region for the first time in weeks
Russia-occupied Kherson cut off due to Ukraine counter-attacks – Britain