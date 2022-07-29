Prince Charles ‘Classic’ Aston Martin stuns fans at Commonwealth Games – ‘Grand Entrance’ | Royal | News

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Birmingham to officially open the 22nd Commonwealth Games at the 32,000-seat Alexander Stadium. Charles, 73, took a trip down to earth with his wife Camilla, 75, in his 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante convertible.

The Prince of Wales’ classic car, which was also driven by Prince William when he tied the knot with Kate Middleton, both 40, in 2011, runs on a by-product of wine and cheese.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, Charles revealed: “My old Aston Martin, which I’ve owned for 51 years, works – can you believe – surplus English white wine, whey from processed cheese.”

The Duke and Duchess seemed to love taking the ride in the 52-year-old engine.

The post uploaded to social media by Clarence House was accompanied by the caption: “You’re still getting better with age.

