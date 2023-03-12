Prince Andrew ‘confused’ after cutting off Queen’s fortune

News

March 11, 2023 | 10:22 p.m

Prince Andrew reportedly received nothing from Queen Elizabeth’s will.

Getty Images

Prince Andrew is cringing because he didn’t get a penny from his mother’s vast fortune, according to reports.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth left an estate worth more than $782 million, all of which went to her son, King Charles, for tax reasons. UK Sun reported.

If the money was given “belonging to the king,” Charles could avoid paying taxes on it, but the move also meant his brothers – Prince Edward, 59; Andrew, 63; Princess Anne, 72 – She didn’t get any money.

But unlike Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who still work in the royal family, the disgraced Andrew has no formal role in royal life nor income after the Queen stripped him of his military and royal titles in the wake of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“He’s in despair,” a friend told The Sun.

“What did he mean to do? Go in handy for his older brother to keep a roof over his head?”

If money passes from property to property, it is not taxed. Getty Images

Andrew’s “puzzling” of being denied his mother’s money comes just a day after it emerged that Charles, 74, had refused to sign Andrew’s $38,000 bill for a live-in Indian teacher, The Sun reported.

The teacher reportedly treats Andrew with cheers, massages, and holistic therapy.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





