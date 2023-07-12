Prime Day 2023 Laptop Deals: Save on MacBooks, Galaxy Books, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived, and if you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’ve come to the right place!

During the “Christmas in July” shopping holiday, Principal members It can save on household essentials, clothing, beauty products, and of course, laptops!

Best laptop deals

14 inch laptop jumper price: $549.99 · 71% savings Origin: $1,899.99 Valid: Invalid date for an invalid date

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Works with iPhone/iPad; space grey price: $749.99 · 24% savings

from Amazon Original: $999

Acer Chromebook price: $224.99 · 35% savings

from Amazon Original: $349.99

ASUS Chromebook price: $179.99 · 23% savings

from Amazon Origin: $234.83

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 price: $449.99 · 21% savings

from Amazon Original: $569.99

HP laptop 15.6 inch price: $439.99 · 29% savings

from Amazon Original: $619.99

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i price: $479.99 · 26% savings

from Amazon Original: $649.99

Lenovo 3i Chromebook price: $254.99 · 15% savings

from Amazon Original: $299.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2-12.4 Inch Touch Screen GMA deal: $468.96 · 41% savings

from Amazon Original: $799.99

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey price: $719 · 48% savings

from Amazon Original: $1,399.99

Samsung laptop 15.6 inch Galaxy Book3 price: $769.99 · 23% savings

from Amazon Original: $999.99

Best tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022) price: $1916.01 USD · 26% savings Original: $2,599.99

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) price: $379.99 · 23% savings

from Amazon Original: $499

Apple iPad (10th generation) price: $379.99 · 15% savings

from Amazon Original: $449

Apple iPad (9th Generation): With A13 Bionic Chip, 10.2-Inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP Front/8MP Rear Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver price: $249.99 · 24% savings

from Amazon Original: $329

Apple iPad (9th Generation): With A13 Bionic Chip, 10.2-Inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP Front/8MP Rear Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray price: $249.99 · 24% savings

from Amazon Original: $329

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd generation) price: $139.99 · 33% savings

from Amazon Original: $209.99

Microsoft Surface Go 3 price: $539.99 · 26% savings

from Amazon Original: $729.99