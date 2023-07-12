July 12, 2023

Prime Day 2023 Laptop Deals: Save on MacBooks, Galaxy Books, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface, and more

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived, and if you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’ve come to the right place!

During the “Christmas in July” shopping holiday, Principal members It can save on household essentials, clothing, beauty products, and of course, laptops!

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on laptops, and be sure to follow GMA’s live blog, which will highlight the hottest Prime Day deals. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter etc Instagram And Tik Tok.

Best laptop deals

14 inch laptop jumper

price: $549.99 · 71% savings

Origin: $1,899.99 Valid: Invalid date for an invalid date

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Works with iPhone/iPad; space grey

price: $749.99 · 24% savings
from Amazon

Original: $999

Acer Chromebook

price: $224.99 · 35% savings
from Amazon

Original: $349.99

ASUS Chromebook

price: $179.99 · 23% savings
from Amazon

Origin: $234.83

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

price: $449.99 · 21% savings
from Amazon

Original: $569.99

Dell Inspiron 16 5630 laptop

price: $999.99 · 23% savings
from Amazon

Original: $1,299.99

HP laptop 15.6 inch

price: $439.99 · 29% savings
from Amazon

Original: $619.99

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

price: $479.99 · 26% savings
from Amazon

Original: $649.99

Lenovo 3i Chromebook

price: $254.99 · 15% savings
from Amazon

Original: $299.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2-12.4 Inch Touch Screen

GMA deal: $468.96 · 41% savings
from Amazon

Original: $799.99

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey

price: $719 · 48% savings
from Amazon

Original: $1,399.99

Samsung laptop 15.6 inch Galaxy Book3

price: $769.99 · 23% savings
from Amazon

Original: $999.99

Best tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022)

price: $1916.01 USD · 26% savings

Original: $2,599.99

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation)

price: $379.99 · 23% savings
from Amazon

Original: $499

Apple iPad (10th generation)

price: $379.99 · 15% savings
from Amazon

Original: $449

Apple iPad (9th Generation): With A13 Bionic Chip, 10.2-Inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP Front/8MP Rear Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver

price: $249.99 · 24% savings
from Amazon

Original: $329

Apple iPad (9th Generation): With A13 Bionic Chip, 10.2-Inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP Front/8MP Rear Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray

price: $249.99 · 24% savings
from Amazon

Original: $329

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd generation)

price: $139.99 · 33% savings
from Amazon

Original: $209.99

Microsoft Surface Go 3

price: $539.99 · 26% savings
from Amazon

Original: $729.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 128GB Android Tablet

price: $179.99 · 45% savings
from Amazon

Original: $329.99

