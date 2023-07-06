Prigozhin’s whereabouts revealed, Russian counteroffensive begins – Thursday our war news

Bulgaria and Ukraine have agreed to more active security cooperation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Sofia during the day for an unannounced visit, announced Thursday.

We discussed the military support that Bulgaria provides to our country. We believe in cooperation which has already saved many lives

– said the President of Ukraine Nikolai Tenkov In his joint press conference with the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

In addition, he thanked his Bulgarian hosts for their assistance to the leadership in Kyiv.

Shortly before his talks in Sofia, Zelensky announced that it was on the agenda for next week’s NATO summit talks in Vilnius.

Before the press conference, the two leaders signed an agreement on energy cooperation. Together, we are ready to provide our countries with greater energy security at affordable prices for the common man

Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also called on Bulgaria to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, especially in the education sector. He added: Bulgaria is also ready to provide assistance in the field of environmental protection and digitization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Commenting on Zelensky’s visit to Bulgaria, he said that all this only shows that the leadership in Kiev wants to draw as many states as possible into the conflict. At the same time, he stressed that such discussions will not significantly change the outcome of Russian action in Ukraine, as the current situation on the front shows.

(MTI)