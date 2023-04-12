Prices for eggs and other groceries begin to crash

Good news for consumers: Grocery prices fell 0.2% in March compared to February – the first decline since September 2020.

This is much lower compared to last month, when grocery prices rose 0.3%. The bad news: food prices are still higher year-over-year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) March Consumer Price Index (CPI)The cost of groceries increased by 8.4% compared to March 2022.

However, this is well below the highs of August 2022, when grocery prices rose 13.5% year-on-year. This was the largest increase since March 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at PLS. In August, on a monthly basis, prices jumped by 0.7%.

Meanwhile, overall food prices, including ticket prices at bars and restaurants, rose 8.5% in March, compared to 9.5% in the previous month. The cost of eating alone was up 8.8% year over year and up 0.6% month over month.

Food inflation remains higher compared to general inflation, rising 5.0% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month.

Egg prices have continued to fall after rising 70% year-on-year in January. In March, eggs were down 10.9% month over month, but remained higher year over year – up 36.0%.

Other food prices decreased month on month: pork, excluding canned food (-1.6%), pork chops (-1.4%), milk (-1.3%), peanut butter (-2.3%), instant coffee (- 2.4%), and shelf-stable fish and seafood (-2.1%), which saw a jump in February following economic sanctions against Russia. Fruit and vegetable rates also decreased (-1.5%). Lettuce played a major role in this decline, dropping by -5.6%, as well as tomatoes (-3.4%) and oranges including tangerines (-1.5%).

Other grocery prices, however, rose month-on-month in March: cereals and cereal products (+1.3%), other bakery products such as cakes and crackers (+1.8%), uncooked steak (+1.4%) and bacon and produce Related (+1.0%), lunch meats (+1.3), and snacks (+2.2%).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A person shops in the beef section of a supermarket on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released tomorrow showing the latest inflation data and providing perspective on potential future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

