Previously hidden details about the Delphi twin murders have come to light

On Tuesday, the competent court declassified a document containing details about the breakthrough in the 2017 Delphi twin murder case that had been expected for more than five years at the end of October. As we wrote: The breakthrough arrested the suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, a family man. The man lived in the same small Indiana town of 3,000 as the two murdered girls, 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and her best friend, 14-year-old Liberty “Libby.” Place. He denies having anything to do with the girls’ deaths.

From the beginning, the criminal case has exceeded the interest of the general public in the United States, partly because of the frustrating underlying situation, the fact that the investigation did not lead to a conclusion for a long time. At first glance, the case seemed completely solvable, DNA traces, a phantom drawing is thought to have been present, and, thanks to someone on the girls’ switched-on phone, a video and audio recording of the killer was also made. . (We have written extensively about this subject here.)

After the arrest of Richard Allen, many hoped they would have answers, but the press conference held in the days of the arrest was disappointing, as the investigating officers were very tight-lipped and referred to the interests of the investigation, revealing essentially nothing about what led to the trail of Allen or what the suspicions were based on. The documents in the case were sealed.

Weapons match, clothes match

That changed on Tuesday with Justice Francis Gull’s decision to lift a ban initiated by several media providers. American Press News According to the judge, restricting access does not serve the public interest. A document stating the basis of the suspicion discloses the following:

In the phone video, a girl can be heard saying “weapon” as a menacing male figure approaches them.

Allen admitted to possessing the gun.

On October 13, 2022, he was searched and several knives and various firearms were seized.

Half a meter from the body of one of the victims, they found explosives, which after testing by the Indiana police laboratory, were able to connect to one of Allen’s guns. It loaded ammunition correctly into the magazine, then pulled back the slide and emptied it without firing. In this case, the trigger of the gun’s sleeve leaves a mark on the cartridge case. When Alan was confronted with all this, he was at a loss for explanation.

Allen told police on October 26, 2022 that he never gave the gun in question to anyone else.

Allen was already questioned by police in 2017, after he revealed that he had returned that afternoon to the hiking trail where the girls met their killer.

At the hearing on October 13, 2022, Allen said he saw underage girls on the tracks east of the Independence Bridge, and he himself went to the disused railroad bridge where a suspicious figure was being walked by the girls.

Someone saw Allen walking back to his car that day, his clothes covered in mud.

According to assumptions, the man seen in the recording of the killer taken by one of the girls was wearing jeans and a dark jacket. Allen told investigators on Oct. 13, 2022, that he was wearing jeans and a blue or black jacket that day. His wife also confirmed to the police that her husband had a blue jacket as she said.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for February 17, when it will be decided whether Allen can plead for bail.