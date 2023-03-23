Press release: Hungary and Turkey again not invited by Biden to Democracy Summit

There will be 120 countries.

Neither Hungary nor Turkey will attend next week’s US-hosted Democracy Summit at the end of March – Information Foreign policy.

The failure to invite two NATO members, a fact confirmed by three US officials, reflects growing concern about the decline of democracy in Turkey and Hungary, Foreign Affairs magazine writes.

The current situation will further fuel tensions between Washington and Budapest and Ankara, as well as increase the distance between the two countries and other NATO members and the European Union, Foreign Policy warns.

This is not the first time that Hungary and Turkey have not been invited Joe Biden As for the Democratic Summit convened by the US president: they won’t be there in 2021, even though about 110 countries will host the meeting. At the time, neither Russia nor China was on the list of invitees, but Taiwan was.

The summit, which will take place between March 28 and 30, will be partly in person and partly virtual, and organizers include the United States, South Korea, the Netherlands and Zambia.