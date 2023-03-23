March 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Press release: Hungary and Turkey again not invited by Biden to Democracy Summit

Arzu 32 mins ago 1 min read

There will be 120 countries.

Neither Hungary nor Turkey will attend next week’s US-hosted Democracy Summit at the end of March – Information Foreign policy.

The failure to invite two NATO members, a fact confirmed by three US officials, reflects growing concern about the decline of democracy in Turkey and Hungary, Foreign Affairs magazine writes.

The current situation will further fuel tensions between Washington and Budapest and Ankara, as well as increase the distance between the two countries and other NATO members and the European Union, Foreign Policy warns.

This is not the first time that Hungary and Turkey have not been invited Joe Biden As for the Democratic Summit convened by the US president: they won’t be there in 2021, even though about 110 countries will host the meeting. At the time, neither Russia nor China was on the list of invitees, but Taiwan was.

The summit, which will take place between March 28 and 30, will be partly in person and partly virtual, and organizers include the United States, South Korea, the Netherlands and Zambia.

See also  World: Coming: After the Russians, cats invade eastern Ukraine - video report by Andras Foldus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

9 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Code – Science – Why did Iraqi soldiers wear Star Wars costumes?

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Index – Economy – Silicon Valley of the Middle East: Israel

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Press release: Hungary and Turkey again not invited by Biden to Democracy Summit

32 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stocks are jittery as Wall Street weighs the Fed’s future moves

34 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Millie Bobby Brown in the Stranger Things spinoff? Writers dismiss rumors – Variety

40 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-5 rocket launch

45 mins ago Izer