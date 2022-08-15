Pregnant Chrissy Teigen says she’s ready to take the ‘just be huge’ bump in a new photo

New bump photo of Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Ready for the next stage of her pregnancy.

The cookbook author and model, 36, posted a photo on Instagram On Sunday her baby’s growing belly appeared, and she shared her latest musings about pregnancy.

“Inbetween stage is the least fun stage for me. Just get really huge please!!!! Also a lot of love Tweet embed in this picture. Don’t worry, we can’t see you!! “.

In the snap, the star wears an all-black ensemble of a bra and shorts, with her jacket pulled back to reveal her bare bump.

The snap is the latest in Teigen’s growing collection documenting her fourth pregnancy.

Never miss a story – subscribe to FREE daily newsletter PEOPLE To stay up-to-date with the best that people have to offer, from exciting celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby after 22 months of suffering a pregnancy loss

Teigen and husband john legend43 are already fathers to their daughter Luna Simon6, and son Miles Theodore4. In September 2020, I had a pregnancy loss with the couple’s third child, son Jack, due to placental abruption.

The couple, who have been vocal about their in vitro fertilization journey, announced the good news that they’re expanding their family on Instagram earlier this month.

in the postTeigen, who has garnered more than 3.5 million likes, wore a Gucci lace top and bodysuit.

“The past few years have been a hazy of feelings to say the least, but joy has filled our home and our hearts once again,” the footage said. “After a billion shots (in the leg recently, you see!) we have another on the way.”