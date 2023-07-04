PowerWash Simulator is adding more free DLC later this year

The rise and rise of 2022 PowerWash emulator It is all that is true in video games. It’s a game about washing the dirt off things, delivered with absolute sincerity, and Very well made. You succeeded Horrible bout of covid, where I meticulously cleaned every speck of dirt from adventure playgrounds and country mansions, and really had great success. Which makes it better than the post-release add-ons leaned in. And today, the developers of FuturLab revealed their plans for more in 2023.

The first update in January was the completely free addition of five brand new levels set in a world Tomb rider. You can Clean up the front of Croft Manor! You can Scrub the obstacle course! And it delivered in equal measure as the main game. Then in March came a free package Final Fantasy-Themed areas! Last week saw the first paid DLC, which was naturally based on Spongebob Squarepants.

Today FuturLab laid out their roadmap for the rest of the year, and while it’s very vague, it gives me a very important opportunity to spread the teaser humour. for him Warhammer 40K Crossing! This is far from what is included in the road map , but. Looks like we have a lot to look forward to before then.

future lab

What we learned from their tweet is that there will be other paid DLC set to appear in Q3 (whatever that means in this case), along with more of what the game calls The Muckingham Files – the title it’s given to a slew of free new content it added in the update. 1.2 back in April.

And then, towards the end of the year, FuturLab is promising more Free “seasonal content,” which of course means Christmassy clean-up!

If you haven’t played PowerWash emulatorand you think that either this is a detailed filter, or that Kotaku She’s gone absolutely nuts, make sure she’s not! It’s a really great game, available on Game Pass, Systematically creating a happy place is like zen, where you get all the satisfaction of making dirty things sparkling clean, without having to pick up a vacuum.