March 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth’s weather and climate

Izer 1 hour ago 4 min read
Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth's weather and climate

Scientists will soon have a powerful new set of eyes in the sky to study Earth’s weather and climate.

The GOES-T satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida today (March 1) at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2138 GMT), aboard the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V missile at the final frontier. GOES-T deployed as planned from the upper stage of Atlas V about 3.5 hours after liftoff, ULA representatives Confirmed this evening via Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

What happens in the depths of distant worlds?

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Scientists suggest that Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just ‘Rex’

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Scientists have discovered the largest crater on Earth 100,000 years ago

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

The code – abroad – was sent to kill the Chechen assassins neutral Zelenysky

55 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Stocks drop, oil crosses $110 as Russian sanctions impact

59 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Netflix announces two mystery films from Lindsay Lohan

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth’s weather and climate

1 hour ago Izer