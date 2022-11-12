‘Power Slap’: UFC President launches an amazing new project





CNN

–



UFC president Dana White It is getting into the slap game.

President for a long time UFC An eye-catching new contest called Power Slap was announced during a press conference on Friday.

The new project will bring together competing men and women from all over the world to showcase “strength, technology and determination”.

This sport is characterized by two opponents facing each other exchanging open blows to the face one after the other until one of them wins the match.

Alongside the new series, scheduled for release in early 2023, White has announced a deal with TBS for an eight-part television series. Friday’s press release states that competitors will be vying for a spot in the House Casting and Power Slap ratings.

“The sport of slap fighting is about to take it to a whole new level,” White He said At the Power Slap press conference at Radio City Music Hall.

“The level of production will be through the roof… everything about this thing will take it to the next level.”

White collaborates with former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertita and TV producer Craig Pelegian.

White added that the series has been sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) — the first slap league to do so — with specific rules, classifications, weight classes and “extensive medical testing.”

“I’ve been working on this since 2017. I saw some footage of slaps fighting on social media and instantly got hooked. From the first day I saw it, I felt like this could be a big deal. I knew what to do to make it A real sport just like we did with MMA,” White said.

Last month, White made an entire call via social media telling fans: “If you’ve ever been slapped professionally, or think you can, email a video to our cast.”

Tossing the coin will determine the choice of whether the winner wants to be slapped or defended first or not. There will be an hour of 30 seconds to receive the slap, and another 30 seconds to recover. The minimum number of rounds for each competition will be three.

Victory will be determined by knockout, TKO, or points. Like boxing and mixed martial arts, slap strength judging is based on a “must be 10 points system”, with the winner of the round scoring 10 points and the opponent counting 9 points or less.

According to Power SlapThe referee’s criteria are based on the attacker’s effectiveness, as well as the defender’s reaction and recovery time.

Attacker errors include “batting, stepping, illegal finishing, and delaying the match.” Defender fouls include ” wincing, fouling, and delaying the match.”

Warnings, points deduction, loss of strike, re-strike and disqualification can be adjudicated if errors are evaluated.