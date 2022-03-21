Powell says “inflation is too high” and the Fed will take “necessary steps” to address it

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses an online-only press conference in a screenshot of the US Federal Reserve’s video broadcast from the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, US, January 26, 2022.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell On Monday, he vowed to crack down on inflation, which he said is jeopardizing the robust economic recovery.

“The labor market is very strong, inflation is very high,” the central bank chief said in prepared remarks for the National Association for Business Economics.

The letter comes in less than a week The Federal Reserve raises interest rates For the first time in more than three years in an effort to combat inflation that has reached its highest level in 40 years.

Reaffirming the position taken by the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday In his statement after the meeting,Powell said the rate hike will continue until inflation is brought under control. He said the increases could be higher if needed than the quarter-percentage point move approved at the meeting.

“We will take the necessary steps to ensure the return of price stability,” he said. “In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will. And if we decide we need to tighten action beyond joint measures with a neutral stance and more Restricted, we will do that too.”

The base point is equal to 0.01%. FOMC officials have indicated that a 25 basis point increase is likely at each of their remaining six meetings this year. However, markets are pricing around a 50-50 chance that the next increase, at the May meeting, will be 50 basis points.

Stores It fell to its lowest level in the session Following Powell’s comments while Treasury yields rose.