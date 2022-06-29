Portal mods have already played Half-Life 2 on Switch

June 29, 2022

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
Photo: Valve . Inc

during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner ShowValve announced that Portal: Rafeeq Group It will be released on the same day, giving Switch owners access to both outlet And the Gate 2. Even after a full 24 hours of its release, it appears that depositors have discovered an important date associated with half life 2 Inside the game and now I’ve been able to play it on the Switch…to a point.

As I mentioned VGCTwitter user Tweet embed He posted a video of Half-Life 2 working on Switch devices. While it is reported that the game is currently crashing along with several other reported bugs, we have to say that the screenshots themselves look like Exceptionally Cleaning.

It gives us hope that perhaps Valve may see fit to bring Half-Life 2 to the Switch officially one day. Originally released in 2004, FPS is still one of the most influential games of all time; So much so that fans have been begging for a sequel that it almost became a meme.

You can now get the Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch eShop for $19.99 / £13.49.

Have you played Portal on Switch yet? Are you trying to play Half-Life 2? Please let us know with a comment!

