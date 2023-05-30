Porsche’s future sports car will be revealed on June 8, it could be an electric Boxster

Porsche said it will reveal a new sports car on June 8th, exactly 75 years to the day after the German sports car maker was granted permission to sell the original 356 Roadster. The new model, which will represent its “vision of the sports car of the future”, will play a role in Porsche’s anniversary celebrations that will be broadcast live from the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen.

During the hour-long event, Porsche will use lights, music and choreography to explore five themes: Heritage, Zeitgeist, Performance, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Dreams. However, the important thing is not the party itself, but the car that will be unveiled.

There’s no official word on the car that will debut on June 8, but the upcoming electric Porsche Boxster makes sense. Being an electric sports car, it fits Porsche’s vision of the future, and being a roadster makes it a poetic car to be unveiled at the 75th Anniversary 1948 356 Roadster. However, since Porsche often uses “vision” in concept car names, this car The unnamed athlete can be just that; Concept.

On June 8, 1948, Ferry Porsche received its General Operating Permit for the No. 1 356 Roadster. At the time, the 356 Roadster used a rear-mounted 1.1-liter Volkswagen engine. It only made 35 horsepower but also weighed only 1,289 pounds. When the electric Porsche Boxster arrives, it will weigh about twice as much as its 75-year-old sibling and offer significantly more power. rumored That electric Boxster will use a single rear motor but an additional motor up front could make it all-wheel drive later down the line. See also Apple's iOS 16 fixes annoying 'green bubble' SMS group reaction messages

The live broadcast will begin at 3:40 PM ET and can be watched here. A day after the big reveal, on June 9, Porsche will unveil its “Driven by Dreams” car. 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars” exhibition to the public at the Porsche Museum. There, any Porsche fan will be able to see 75 years of the Porsche sports car pedigree.