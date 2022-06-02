Porsche 911 GT3 goes faster on the Nürburgring with the Manthey Kit

Porsche driver Kevin Esther poses next to the 911 GT3 with Manthee performance modifications picture : Porsche

a Porsche 911 GT3 Equipped with some modifications from manthi turned on 6 minutes, 55 seconds lap Nürburgring Nordschleife. This is 4.19 seconds faster than the time set by the arrow 911 GT3 i n 2021 . European customers can now have a Manthey Performance kit that has enabled improved cycle time.

Whether you are a fan of split hair numerology Nürburgring Cycle times or not, one thing is for sure: The Manthey Performance Kit makes the 911 GT3 look great. But the adjustments aren’t just skin deep.

Aerodynamics is a big part of it, of course. Manthey achieved higher downforce on the front axle of the 911 GT3 with a larger front spoiler lip along with the side flaps, tubes and Modified air guides under the car. T The rear wing is also wider – p or aero Sure, but I like to think it’s to emphasize the unique 911 backfile as well. wheels Get some aerodynamic therapy, too: Check out the carbon-fiber discs glued to the rear wheels, an ’80s turbocharged engine that makes me develop an unhealthy install.

As far as ingredients go, the Manthey Kit focuses mostly on suspension. Porsche and Manthe have developed a four-way tuning device roll More than a setting designed for 911 GT3, With adjustable brackets that do not require any tools to connect to them . This suspension kit increases forehead spring rate By 10 percent and seven percent in rear end.

Finally, the aerodynamic additions have been upgraded Comment help 911 GT3 Being four Seconds faster In the green hell. But that extra performance won’t come cheap. The Manthey Kit will cost €37,911 ( or $40376 at the current exchange rate) in Europe, excluding taxes. Oh, but the kit comes with a pull ring. Talk about added value.

Orders are now open for the Manthey Performance Kit in the European market, and Porsche expects customers to take delivery this fall. At the moment, the kit is not available for US buyers, But Porsche says it is considering an American version. Please, just give us those airports, at the very least.

