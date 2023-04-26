Pope gives women voice in influential bishops’ meeting

ROME — When Francis became pope a decade ago, his inclusive tone and openness to change fueled expectations among many Catholic women about a greater role for them in the Roman Catholic Church.

He said at a 2013 press conference on the papal plane that women’s contribution should not be limited to “altar girls or the president of a charity”. “There must be more.”

Francis remains adamant in his opposition to the ordination of women as priests and his caution about making women deacons. But on Wednesday he took his most significant step to give women a greater voice in the church. He approved changes that would for the first time allow women and lay people to vote in a great meeting of bishops. The pope has repeatedly made it clear that he will be a central deliberative body to help him determine the future of the Church.

This meeting, which is set to begin next October, will focus on better engaging believers as the church moves forward and is expected to deal with key issues such as the role of women in the church and LGBTQ relations. It will now include an additional 70 non-bishop voting members, half of whom the pope wants to be women. The percentage of female voters overall will be just over 10 percent.