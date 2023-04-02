April 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Pope Francis returns home after a short stay in the hospital

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read

Pope Francis has been discharged from A University Hospital. Lovely Saturday morning.

By Vatican News correspondent

Pope Francis was discharged from Gemili Hospital on Saturday morning after a short hospital stay that included check-ups and treatment for bronchitis.

In a brief statement on Saturday morning, the media office of the Holy See indicated that before his departure, His Holiness the Pope received the leadership of the hospital, including Franco Agnelli, Rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. Marco Elefante, general manager of the medical clinic; and the ecclesiastical assistant general of the hospital, Bishop Claudio Giulidori, as well as the medical team and healthcare workers who assisted him during his convalescence.

The Agostino Gemelli University Clinic, the largest hospital in Rome, is the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University. The hospital is named after Franciscan Friar Agostino Gemelli, physician and psychologist, who was also the university’s founder and first rector.

As he left the hospital, Pope Francis stopped his car briefly to greet those present, pausing for a moment to embrace and pray with the couple who lost their daughter during the night.

Visit Santa Maria Maggiore

The Holy Father then proceeded to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he prayed in front of the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, for all the sick and those suffering from illness or the loss of their loved ones. And he prayed in a special way for the children whom he met yesterday in the pediatric oncology and pediatric neurosurgery department of the hospital, entrusting them with the protection of the Blessed Virgin.

See also  Ukraine's teenage drone champion 'happy we destroyed someone'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Raisi says hijab is the law as women face ‘yogurt attack’ | News

10 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Iran indicates its intention to implement the hijab rules

18 hours ago Aygen
1 min read

‘Slip through our fingers’: New Zealand scientists stunned by scale of glacier loss | New Zealand

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

48 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens eliminate The Usos

55 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

Solve the mystery of the solar system

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

UConn defeats Miami to advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship title game

1 hour ago Emet