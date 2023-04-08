Pope Francis held a vigil in a wheelchair, where he spoke about the icy breath of war.

Pope Francis, recovering from illness due to unusually cold weather, presided over evening Mass at St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday after missing the Good Friday Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum.

In Saturday’s ceremony, after the traditional lighting of the Easter candle, the pope led a wheelchair-bound Mass in the basilica. They come from Albania, America, Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela.

In his address to around 8,000 faithful, the Pope spoke of the bitterness, shock and disappointment felt by many today.

“We can feel abandoned and discouraged by the power of evil, the conflicts that tear apart relationships, the calculating and reckless behavior that society can take, the cancer of corruption, the spread of injustice and the icy breath of war,” he said.

Pope Francis called for an end to the hostilities, again citing Ukraine and its people — against whom the Russian invasion was launched last year — as martyrs.

The Pope emphasized: Even if we feel that the source of hope has dried up, it is very important that the feeling of failure does not turn us into stone, that we should seek the resurrection within with the help of God.

On Sunday, Pope Francis will say the traditional Urbi et Arbi (To the City and the World) blessing from the basilica’s balcony in St. Peter’s Square.