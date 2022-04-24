April 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Poll: Janusz-Zanza loses Slovenia election

Arzu 58 mins ago 1 min read

The newly formed center-left Liberation Movement (Gibanje Svoboda), led by Robert Kolop, won the Slovenian parliamentary election, but was unable to form a separate government, according to opinion polls released after the election.

Exit polls released by Slovenian Public Service Television after 7 p.m.

According to a survey based on the voter survey

  • The independence movement won 42 seats.

  • The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) came in second with 26 seats.

  • He was followed by Conservative New Slovenia (NSi) 8,

  • Social Democrats (SD) 7 and

  • With 5 seats for leftists (Levica)

In the 90-seat parliament.

There will also be a guaranteed mandate for Hungarian and Italian minorities.

Only nationalities can vote for them.

Approximately 1.7 million eligible citizens have determined the future members of the 90-member lower house of the Slovenian parliament. They were elected somewhat directly and somewhat from the party list.

Voters were allowed to cast their ballots for 1471 candidates and 20 party lists in 3,000 constituencies. Fifteen parties did not reach the four per cent limit.

The first official part results are expected to be released after 9:30 p.m.

Turnout was 49.3 percent as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Opening Image: MTI / EPA / Antonio Bat

See also  Austria's largest wildfire is spreading across the Hungarian border

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

9 min read

Technology: The incidence of hepatitis B virus has increased and is affecting already healthy children

17 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Russia and anti-war posters scatter Europe over Polish government

1 day ago Arzu
1 min read

A Russian general has spoken out, saying Moldova is worried about Putin’s goals – Saturday’s war news here

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll: Janusz-Zanza loses Slovenia election

58 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

What’s next for the stock market as the Federal Reserve moves toward the height of the peak of hawkishness

60 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Megan Thee Stallion talks about shooting in 2020 with Tory Lenz

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX astronauts fly free in orbit for a day before returning home

1 hour ago Izer