Poll: Janusz-Zanza loses Slovenia election

The newly formed center-left Liberation Movement (Gibanje Svoboda), led by Robert Kolop, won the Slovenian parliamentary election, but was unable to form a separate government, according to opinion polls released after the election.

Exit polls released by Slovenian Public Service Television after 7 p.m.

According to a survey based on the voter survey

The independence movement won 42 seats.

The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) came in second with 26 seats.

He was followed by Conservative New Slovenia (NSi) 8,

Social Democrats (SD) 7 and

With 5 seats for leftists (Levica)

In the 90-seat parliament.

There will also be a guaranteed mandate for Hungarian and Italian minorities.

Only nationalities can vote for them.

Approximately 1.7 million eligible citizens have determined the future members of the 90-member lower house of the Slovenian parliament. They were elected somewhat directly and somewhat from the party list.

Voters were allowed to cast their ballots for 1471 candidates and 20 party lists in 3,000 constituencies. Fifteen parties did not reach the four per cent limit.

The first official part results are expected to be released after 9:30 p.m.

Turnout was 49.3 percent as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Opening Image: MTI / EPA / Antonio Bat