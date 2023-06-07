POLITICS: Well, Has the Great Ukrainian Counteroffensive Finally Begun?

With the latest attacks, the Ukrainians tested the Russians’ weak points on the front lines, the Brussels paper believes.

According to signs seen in the last two days, the Ukrainians are trying to bring down the Russians with redoubled force – writes Politico in Brussels cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the Russian army had repelled a major offensive in Donetsk, causing losses on the Ukrainian side of hundreds of people, 28 destroyed tanks and hundreds of armored vehicles; After heavy losses, Kiev reorganized the remnants of the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Divisions, which were sent as separate divisions for another attack.

Another offensive by Ukraine hits Crimea

Ukrainians, of course, denied all this, but at the same time

In his evening televised address, President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the advance of Ukrainian troops, among others, in the Bagmud region.

Fierce fighting has flared up in recent months, but at the same time, it has not announced a major counteroffensive, otherwise expected in the spring, instead what happened is presented in Kiev as “local operations.”

In the past 48 hours, the intensity of these “local operations” has clearly increased; according to military observers, the war has entered a new phase; Will it be a major counterattack? Yes and no.

Recent attacks may be a precursor to a planned full-scale operation in the future; According to Politico, dozens of NATO-equipped and trained divisions have come to the front, with no concrete evidence so far that the 23rd and 31st Divisions are not part of it. The attacks in southeastern Donetsk appear more like reconnaissance attacks to test the Russians’ reactions and capabilities — even though Ukrainian reports say they were successful.

Oleksandr Chirsky, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, said on Tuesday.

The Russians retreated 2 kilometers, unable to resist the Ukrainian offensive in the Bahmut area;

According to military spokesmen, the Ukrainians advanced by 300 meters to 1 kilometer on all fronts.

Some ultra-nationalist Russian bloggers, including ex-intelligence officer Igor Girkin, have acknowledged that the Ukrainian offensive in the northern part of Donetsk, near the village of Novotonik, and in the Bahmut region was successful. Annexation of Crimea and Donbass. He had no doubt about it: it was a Ukrainian counteroffensive, they write in Politico.

