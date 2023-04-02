Political Earthquake in America – What Will Happen in the Presidential Election?

Former President Donald Trump for campaign finance violations are charged, involving a payment to buy the silence of an ex-lover during the 2016 presidential election. While this isn’t the only legal charge against Trump, it’s a political earthquake twenty months before the 2024 election.

And unconfirmed reports say Thirty offenses were charged Trump in Manhattan. Although the full range of charges will not be made public until next week, according to some reports, the former president could face up to four years in prison.

Trump enjoys broad legal support and has vigorously contested the charges. Rich and powerful Americans have had many opportunities to drag out legal actions over the years. It seems unlikely that President Trump will find himself in prison—indeed, not even a conviction—before the 2024 election.

At least we shouldn’t forget President Trump along with three other major investigations have to face. One is to rig the 2020 presidential election in Georgia His effort, another is about possession of confidential documents, and the third is about deceptive and fraudulent business practices. E Any charges Manhattan can move faster than the district attorney’s office.

Will impeaching Trump help?

Some commentators believe Trump will benefit politically from impeachment, as Trump’s supporters would argue. As an attack against them They explain. Political science does not support this belief, and most politicians do Gets into trouble with the legal systemUsually suffers from association with crime.

But to defeat incumbent President Biden in 2024, Trump will need to broaden his voter base—and antagonizing that base further won’t help him. There’s no sign that an impeachment would sway undecided voters to Trump’s side or turn Biden’s supporters to his side.

Indeed, the allegation can only heighten the criminal atmosphere that has surrounded Trump for most of his career, first as a real estate financier, then as a television star, and finally as president. And make no doubt: many Americans Who finds it so disgusting Trump, who would never consider voting for him for president, seems happy to be impeached.

Republican considerations

A more interesting question is whether other Republican candidates could benefit from Trump’s legal troubles. Most other candidates — and potential candidates already announced, saying he supports Trump and has been highly critical of the Manhattan attorney’s behavior. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went so far Granted asylum to Trump – Although it is on a very weak legal basis, it is a good political move.

Trump’s former vice chancellor, Mike Pence, is also rumored to be aspiring for the presidency, which also speaks to corruption. The allegations only serve to further divide the country, he told CNN. Like DeSantis, Pence faces the dilemma of differentiating himself from Trump while not alienating the Republican base that supports Trump.

Skepticism among Democrats, too

On the other hand, happiness does not rule alone. The generally pro-Democrat Washington Post Editorial Of all the pending legal cases against Trump, this minor has now been singled out for indictment, and expressed concern that it is still pending. is on a shaky legal basis. This is an important signal that even former presidents are not above the law, but in this case, Trump’s supporters can easily blame the judiciary for political purposes, the influential newspaper pointed out.

The Biden administration’s hope from this situation is that Trump is legally and politically so injured, unable to run for re-election in 2024 and unable to serve as president.

Ultimately, President Trump will win his legal case. as The Wall Street Journal also recommends – There appear to be several possible defenses to the charges brought. Trump would benefit politically from such a victory, although he would still be at risk in other cases, and his political opponents are unlikely to consider him “clean” in the legal sense of the term.

Will revenge come soon?

The impeachment against Trump could have other long-term consequences. While most of the legal claims against the Clinton and Biden families appear spurious and politically motivated, it is certainly possible. Right wing district attorneys They are using Trump’s impeachment as an excuse to take legal action against Democratic officials. But no matter how unpleasant the consequences, Trump should be tried for any crime for which a grand jury finds enough evidence to indict him.

Short-term gain for Trump, but long-term damage

The Wall Street Journal Its strategists have already guessed, What the charge sheet means for elections. They open a Pandora’s box, which has unintended consequences for Democrats, they write. As a result, everything will revolve around Trump in the coming months. Pressure will increase on Republicans to close ranks. According to the leading newspaper, DeSantis has already been asked to give the seat to the only other candidate, Trump.

In short, the whole circus will lead to the likely end of Trump’s re-election by Republicans. The charge makes him even more popular in his party, but not among average Americans. So you can win the primary but lose the election.

