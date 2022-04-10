Police said Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback, fatally crashed into a truck on the Florida Highway

The Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was trying to cross the western lanes of Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County when he was hit by a dump truck. The patrol said the accident was reported shortly after 6:30.

The patrol said in a press release that he was “walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons” when the accident occurred.

News of Haskins’ death sparked shocking statements from across the league and beyond.

“I am shocked and bewildered by the passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement released by the team.

“He quickly became part of the Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our most dedicated workers, both on the field and in our community,” Tomlin said in a statement. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so he was a great friend to so many. I’m really sad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Calabria and all his family during this difficult time.”

“I feel like I can be a key player in this league”

Haskins, back up last season for retired now Longtime Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, re-signed with the Steelers for one year Last month He is preparing to enter his fourth year in the NFL.

“I feel like I could be a key player in this league,” Haskins said in January. “I was recruited for that reason,” according to Steelers.com . “I definitely think I have the talent for that. I haven’t put it all together yet. It’s something I have to do off season to put myself in a position to play.”

Haskins rose to prominence at Ohio State, setting OSU and Big Ten Conference records as a sophomore Redshirt in 2018, including one-season passing yards (4831), touchdown passes (50) and total offensive yards (4,939) .

She chose Washington Haskins to be 15 year selection In the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins played 16 games in two seasons for Washington – starting 13 – before the team release him In December 2020, towards the end of his second season.

Steelers Taken in January 2021 although he did not enter the regular season game for Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger, a former Steelers quarterback, said on Twitter that although he only knew Haskins for a short time, he knew him as “a young man who doesn’t seem to have a bad day”.

“He came to work every day with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart. I really enjoyed his passion, his love of the game and his desire to learn and be the best. You will miss his smile and his enthusiasm for life!,” said Roethlisberger. “I’ll say it again like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you,” he added.

“so sad”

The leaders of Washington, Ohio, and their colleagues expressed shock and condolences.

Steelers enter defensive Cameron Hayward chirp that “Dwayne meant a lot to a lot of people.”

“His smile was infectious and he was a man you wanted to be around,” Heyward wrote. “We are all shocked to lose him. We will miss you too. We lost you so early. Luckily I had a chance to get to know you. RIP DH.”

Haskins’ second coach in Washington, Ron Rivera, said Saturday that he was “extremely sad” to hear of the death of his former player.

“Dwayne was a talented young man with a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said read the statement . “This is a very sad time and I’m honestly at a loss. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying it will be sorely missed.”

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool He remembered Haskins’ denial in his last dealings with him.

“I spent your last moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be,” Claypool chirp

Ryan Day, coach of Ohio State, said in a tweet The university community is “sad”.

“Dwayne’s loss is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to remedy. To those who knew him intimately, he was more than just a great footballer. He had a huge heart, an old soul and an infectious smile,” Day wrote on Twitter.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning.”

“Our thoughts are with the entire Haskins family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives,” the statement read.