Police condemn murder of Lagos lawyer and arrest errant officer

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday condemned the killing of lawyer Bulan Rahim by an unidentified policeman in the state’s Aga district.

The police officer at fault was arrested while the command launched an investigation into the death of the victim on Christmas Day, State Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundin said in a statement.

Describing the situation as too many in Ajah district of the state, Hundin said the officer had not met standard operating procedures, adding that a reassessment of police rules of engagement would be initiated to put an end to such cases.

Hundin said, “The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Command, Abiodun Allabi, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Lawyer Bulan Rahim, who was shot dead by a police officer in Aja on Sunday 25 December 2022.

On instructions from the CP, the wayward officer has since been taken into custody along with his team members. The Attorney General also directed that the case be referred to the State Criminal Investigation, Yaba, for an in-depth investigation.

“This becomes a very high number, especially considering that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks earlier. The incriminating incident is contrary to the standard operating procedures and rules of engagement for the force, and is embarassing, to say the least.

“Following this incident, the Nigerian Police Force will conduct a reassessment of the rules of engagement in an effort to put an end to such ugly avoidable incidents.”

Hundin said the Lagos State Police Command has appealed to the good people and residents of the state to remain calm as the leadership has already been in constant contact with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders in order to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.