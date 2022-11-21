Polar’s Black Friday sale is a feast for smartwatch lovers

Subscribe to our newsletter The best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Thank you for subscribing to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to Terms and Conditions (Opens in a new tab) And the privacy policy (Opens in a new tab) You are 16 years of age or older.



Do you need a new Running hour or a Multi-sport watch? Of course you do! And if not Cheap Garmin watch deals Then, you’ll be glad to hear that Polar has launched its Black Friday sale, with many The best polar watches Now selling cheaper than before.

Instead of highlighting the various deals, we’ll tell you, in a sentence or two, why you should buy Polar watches, and more importantly, whether you should have bought them in the first place. Also check out T3’s report The best fitness deals and the Best black friday dealsjust so you know what you’re missing.

One of the best deals in the Polar Black Friday Sale is on Grit X. in our area Polar Grit X review.We’ve praised the watch for its many features and training tools, especially the additional insights it provides for trail and mountain athletes, such as Hill Splitter, FuelWise, and WeatherWatch. Weighing 64 grams, it is lighter than Garmin Fenix ​​6 ProHowever, the Grit X boasts up to 40 hours of battery life in full GPS mode.

The Polar Vantage V2.0 It is a watch with many qualities. Its built quality is excellent and definitely a step up from the original Vantage V. It packs plenty of testing and useful data for serious runners and cyclists to improve their form and prepare for races more efficiently. Even better, most of the tests and data the Vantage V2 provides can’t be found anywhere else, making it even more attractive to information-hungry athletes.

The Polar Vantage M2 It strikes a good balance between style and substance: it has plenty of features, both sporty and casual, and for all its premium features it doesn’t cost the earth either. The Polar Vantage M2 will serve its users well for at least a few good years.

The Polar ignition Offers a beginner-friendly experience. Not necessarily for triathlon enthusiasts, but the Ignite offers many smart and training features, such as sleep tracking, smart notifications, energy level estimation, and more. If you are thinking of purchasing a fitness watch or upgrading your fitness tracker, we highly recommend that you choose the Polar Ignite.