The proposal comes from a Polish committee dealing with the unification of geographical names, the former Polish name of Königsberg. In addition, the board also proposed that the Excavation of Moscow should henceforth be called Obwód Królewiecki. The proposal is part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russia, the decision borders on insanity and is hostile.

Throughout history, we know that Poland has occasionally slipped into a frenzy of hatred towards the Russians.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The BBC reminds us that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, became part of Russia. From a strategic point of view, it is particularly important for Moscow, as it is home to the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Baltic port and is the country’s only ice-free European port.

Although the State Commission’s recommendation is nonbinding, Polish state bodies are expected to refer to Kaliningrad as Grołewicz from now on. The Polish Foreign Ministry welcomed the name change.

It is known that Poland began to strengthen its border with the exclave after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Polish military has temporarily erected a 2.5-meter-high barbed wire fence and last month began installing cameras and motion sensors along the 232-kilometer border. Anti-tank barriers were also put up at border crossings.

