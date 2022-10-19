Poland buys South Korean missile launchers after selling tanks and howitzers

SEOUL (Reuters) – Poland signed a deal on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers as it ramped up arms imports after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Mariusz Pasakczak said that the first 18 Chunmu missile launchers will be delivered by 2023 to protect eastern Poland. These weapons are made by Hanwha Defense, the defense unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Corp. (000880.KS)

The agreement comes as South Korean companies have shipped the first batch of tanks and howitzers to Poland.

The two countries signed a $5.8 billion contract in Warsaw in July in a deal that Poland said was a key part of its efforts to bolster its military after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The February 24 invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation,” has raised security concerns among many of the former Eastern Bloc nations. NATO member Poland has pledged to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP and to more than double the size of its military.

Hyundai Rotem Company (064350.KS) Hanwha Defense said it was sending 24 K9 self-propelled guns, out of 212 tanks to be shipped by 2026.

Poland also agreed to buy 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a newspaper interview in July that the plane would be delivered next year.

(Reporting by Su Hyang Choi) Additional reporting by Anna Cooper and Paul Florkevich in Warsaw

