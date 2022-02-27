Pokemon Scarlett and Violet are coming to Switch later this year

Surprise! there is more Pokemon games on the road. In a live event on Sunday morning, The Pokémon Company introduced two new titles: scarlet pokemon And the Violet. Games are expected to be released on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022, and the short teaser sounded reminiscent of 2019’s Pokemon Sword And the shield. The games are described as an “open-world adventure” and developer Game Freak says they are “taking a new evolutionary step in Pokemon Main Chain.” You can get a glimpse of the new appetizer in the photo below.

Here is the official description:

Trainers can explore an open world where different cities without borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this open world – in the sky, in the sea, on the streets. As one of the main characters, the coaches will jump into a world scarlet pokemon And the Pokemon Violet To start their adventure, they will have different outfits depending on the game they are playing. Trainers will then select either the Sprigatito, grass cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, Fire Pokémon, or Quaxly, the duck Pokémon as their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.

The other big news is that Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was launched earlier this year, is getting a software update called “Dawn”. It will be available for free later today, and includes a new investigation mission. The Pokémon Company has also announced that it is creating an animated series set in the Hisui area of ​​the game, which is expected to debut later this year.

Part of the announcement was also a big update coming to pokemon goAnd the monsters of the Alola region – which first appeared in Pokemon Sun And the mon The game will start from the 1st of March. And the Competitive battle game pokemon unite Some notable new features will also be getting, including the new, more intense battles called Fury Battles that are launching today. Players who sign in will now receive a limited edition Pokémon Day gear to wear while playing.