Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Leak: New Monsters, Beginner Evolution

The leaker got scarlet pokemon And the Violet Two weeks before the official street date. So of course, they drop screenshots online before the games actually launch. Right now, the photos are all over Twitter and Reddit. So you may also read about it in Kotaku first right?

All screenshots are from the Spanish version of the game, and It seems that From One person. Unfortunately, they deleted their account by then Kotaku Try to check them out. But the genie is out of the bottle, so let’s see what to see. Of course, if you’d rather not peek at carmine And the Violet Two weeks before its release, stop reading here.

First, we have the (potential) first development of a new fire starter, Fuecoco. Crocalor looks similar to pre-evolution, except that it wears a wide-brimmed hat. Honestly, this seems kind of in the middle of it. Except for the hat, it looks no different than Fuecoco. Boo, I say. If I don’t get a little coach’s regret when developing my initiator at 16 or 18, what do the designers do? Here’s the hope that the grass-type Sprigatito and the Quaxly aquatic type will evolve into huge freaks.

New Pokemon like Flamigo and Tarountula have also been leaked. The Flamigo is supposed to be a fusion of flamingo and ‘amigo’, and the Tarountula… is a round tarantula. I also see Ralts and Buizel at the party, which means we’re probably getting Pokemon generations mixed in at these games. The players were really annoyed When sword And the shield The producer announced that not all Pokémon would be included in the national dex. It is likely that carmine And the Violet It will also not contain the entire national dex.

At least Smoliv gets a nice twist into Dolliv. Her delicate green body slightly reminds me of Roselia’s evolutionary line, right down to the social anxiety that Smoliv and Budew seem to share. Fans also tweeted about the region’s Tauros. (Again, this is something we can’t verify yet. So take it with caution.)

Vivillon is also back with a varied wing style. This type of Pokemon has 20 different variations of X And the s, depending on the geographical location of the 3DS system. In order to catch up with them all, you had to trade with friends around the world. It seems likely that this mechanic will return for the Switch generation.

One of the leak’s repost accounts also showed an in-game cinematic, which prominently features two parrots Pokemon from carmine And the Violet.

Pokemon carmine And the Violet It will be released (officially) for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th.