If you are someone who thinks Pokemon scarlet and violet It is very easy to search for 6-star raids. These Tera Raids are the hardest challenge in the game, and you’ll need to have the best Pokémon to secure victory. It’s so hard that you can’t get to it until you beat the game!

Here’s how to unlock 6-star raids.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock 6-star raids

How to unlock 5 star raids

Before you even think about unlocking 6-star raids, you need to unlock the tier that precedes it.

If you’ve been wandering around Paldea, you’ve probably been checking out the many Tera Raid Crystals scattered around the ground. These are all 1, 2, 3 and 4 star raids. However, once you do Beat the game And beyond the credits, you’ll notice that some of these crystals now have a 5-star rating on them.

5 star raids Many More difficult than its predecessors, and you’ll need powerful, high-level Pokemon in order to beat them. However, they are worth doing, as you can often get Herba Mystica from them, which is what you’ll need if you want Shiny Boost Sandwiches.

How to unlock 6 star raids

Once you’re in the post-Scarlet & Violet game, and you’ve made sure there are 5-star raids in the area, you can then unlock the hardest content in the game.

First of all, you will need Rematch all 8 Gym Leaders In the name of Geeta. After that, you will then need to beat the first Ace Academy Championship. Finally, you’ll need to host a 5-star raid group.

Once you are done with all these things, you will receive a phone call from Jacq, your class teacher. He will tell you that some more powerful raids have begun to appear around the area, and that he needs your help to investigate them.

How to find a 6-star raid

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to find a 6-star raid. You will have to find them by looking for Raid marks on the map. You may also need to host more raids with friends before they start popping up.

Find and examine the crystal you want to try on in the overworld – the map and the color of the crystal will tell you what type it is. You will also be able to see the level of the star when examining the crystal.

If you find a 6-star raid, be sure to bring your best Pokemon with you – we suggest Anything above level 90.

6 raid star rewards

While some people might just enjoy the 6-star raid challenge, the real reason you want to do it is for the rewards.

EXP Candy, Rare Candy, Terra Shards, Blades, mintsalable items, bottle capsAnd the Crafting materials For making TMs are just some of the rewards you can get from winning. In addition, you will also have a chance to catch Tera Pokémon if you win.

EXP Candy, Rare Candy, Terra Shards, Blades, mints, salable items, bottle caps, And the Crafting materials For making TMs are just some of the rewards you can get from winning. In addition, you will also have a chance to catch Tera Pokémon if you win.