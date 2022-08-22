Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s competitive showdown reveals Cyclizar along with new moves and items

A new competitive gameplay trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been released revealing new moves, new items and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that may be an earlier evolution of these new legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon games.

The trailer was revealed during the 2022 Pokemon World Championship and gave us another look at the battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Cyclizar has been one of the main points of focus for the new picks, and as you can see below, the new Pokemon not only resemble the previously mentioned Legendaries in appearance, but can also be used as an in-game mount like Miraidon and Koraidon. Their connection has not been confirmed one way or the other, but clues exist to lead to the possibility.

Cyclezar, Corydon, and Meridon

on me pokemon.com, The Cyclizar has apparently “lived in many houses in the Paldea region since ancient times. He is of a mild temper, and the people who ride the Cyclizar are a very common sight. It seems that the Cyclizar does not mind the ride because the rider’s warmth helps ward off the cold.”

She can also run at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour while carrying a human, and comes up with a new movement called the Shed Tail “that creates an alternative to [Cyclizar] using his HP before switching places with the awaited Pokémon group.”

We have also featured some items in the trailer and on Pokemon.com, which are as follows;

Mirror Herb: This herb will allow its holder to reflect and boost an opponent’s stats – but only once.

Discreet Cloak: This covered cloak conceals and protects the carrier from the additional effects of movements.

Loaded Dice: If a Pokémon carrying this item uses a multi-hit move, it is likely to hit that move more times.

Finally, Terastallizing and Thrilling Phenomena was shown in the Paldea region that makes the Pokemon “shine and shine like gems.” Besides looking very shiny, Terastallizing in battle changes your Pokémon type to Tera type.

There is also a TM that can teach Pokemon a move of the normal type Tera Blast which will become a movement of the same type as the Tera Type in Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. For more information, find out how these new games will have three story campaigns that you can tackle in any order, our wiki page that collected all the new Pokemon revealed. So far, how has it been for Joshua from IGN to compete in the Pokemon TCG World Championships for the first time.

We’ve also gotten a glimpse of Koraidon and Miraidon in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and they’re clearly two of the cards featured in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet decks.

