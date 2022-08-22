August 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s competitive showdown reveals Cyclizar along with new moves and items

Ayhan 12 mins ago 3 min read
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive showdown reveals Cyclizar along with new moves and items

A new competitive gameplay trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been released revealing new moves, new items and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that may be an earlier evolution of these new legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon games.

The trailer was revealed during the 2022 Pokemon World Championship and gave us another look at the battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Cyclizar has been one of the main points of focus for the new picks, and as you can see below, the new Pokemon not only resemble the previously mentioned Legendaries in appearance, but can also be used as an in-game mount like Miraidon and Koraidon. Their connection has not been confirmed one way or the other, but clues exist to lead to the possibility.

Cyclezar, Corydon, and Meridon

on me pokemon.com, The Cyclizar has apparently “lived in many houses in the Paldea region since ancient times. He is of a mild temper, and the people who ride the Cyclizar are a very common sight. It seems that the Cyclizar does not mind the ride because the rider’s warmth helps ward off the cold.”

She can also run at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour while carrying a human, and comes up with a new movement called the Shed Tail “that creates an alternative to [Cyclizar] using his HP before switching places with the awaited Pokémon group.”

We have also featured some items in the trailer and on Pokemon.com, which are as follows;

  • Mirror Herb: This herb will allow its holder to reflect and boost an opponent’s stats – but only once.
  • Discreet Cloak: This covered cloak conceals and protects the carrier from the additional effects of movements.
  • Loaded Dice: If a Pokémon carrying this item uses a multi-hit move, it is likely to hit that move more times.
See also  OM System OM-1 is the leading camera after Olympus

Finally, Terastallizing and Thrilling Phenomena was shown in the Paldea region that makes the Pokemon “shine and shine like gems.” Besides looking very shiny, Terastallizing in battle changes your Pokémon type to Tera type.

There is also a TM that can teach Pokemon a move of the normal type Tera Blast which will become a movement of the same type as the Tera Type in Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. For more information, find out how these new games will have three story campaigns that you can tackle in any order, our wiki page that collected all the new Pokemon revealed. So far, how has it been for Joshua from IGN to compete in the Pokemon TCG World Championships for the first time.

We’ve also gotten a glimpse of Koraidon and Miraidon in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and they’re clearly two of the cards featured in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet decks.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Tweet embed and on Twitch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

15 years ago, BioShock 2K took the world by storm

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Destiny 2 Fortnite skins leak ahead of Bungie’s Lightfall event

16 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

TSMC secures 3nm orders from AMD, Qualcomm, and others, report says

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Scientists have discovered an ancient piece of Earth’s crust 4 billion years old under Western Australia

8 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Blue Jays’ Alec Manoah challenges burning Gerrit Cole after Yankees player Aaron Judge is injured from a throw

10 mins ago Emet
3 min read

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s competitive showdown reveals Cyclizar along with new moves and items

12 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Ukraine deals psychological blows in the game of drones over Crimea | Ukraine

16 mins ago Aygen