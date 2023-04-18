Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero’ teases a mysterious new Pokemon

New Pokemon appearing in the new animated series Pokémon Horizons: The Series will appear in Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon VioletThe Pokémon Company has announced that the upcoming DLC ​​is “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero”.

Get the details below.

who is this Pokemon?

This unknown Pokemon is reminiscent of the legendary Terapagos, but its name and true nature are shrouded in mystery. It is small in stature and not particularly strong, but when it comes to thrusting, it can crystallize the energy in its body to form a protective shield. Apparently, he can also assume a lethargic state when he feels his life is in danger by pulling his head, limbs, and tail into his shell and making himself look like a gem.

In the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, players will leave the Paldea region and be able to delve deeper into the world of Scarlet Pokemon And Pokemon Violet.

The new animated series delivers the thrill of the mysterious Pokemon

The last premiere of a movie Pokémon Horizons: The Series In Japan a peek at a newly discovered Pokemon. In the animated series, Liko, one of the protagonists, carries a mysterious necklace that is seen transforming into a Pokémon. Then the Pokemon returns immediately after it protects Liko from danger.

Debuting outside Japan starting in 2023, Pokémon Horizons: The Series is a new Pokémon animated series that will follow a never-before-seen story and characters, including twin heroes like Lyco and Roy, as they discover various mysteries in the Pokémon world, such as the fascinating secrets surrounding this newfound Pokémon.