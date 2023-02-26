Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn guide, habitat schedule for day two

Everything you need to know about this weekend’s huge Hoenn area event

pokemon go Tour: Hoenn It is a huge global event that lasts for two days 25 and 26 February from 10 am to 6 pm your local time. The event highlights tons of Pokémon in the Hoenn region, including region exclusives and the appearance of Primal Reversion for Kyogre and Groudon.

During the event, there are rotating habitats that change eggs, special Pokemon in raids like Deoxys, and other perks to enjoy. We list them below.

Are there any differences or changes in Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn Day 2?

According to players in the regions where the event is already being broadcasted, There are no changes or additions On to Day Two’s Go Tour Hoenn event.

This is different from most weekend events where Sunday will offer new tasks or a surprise or two. Instead, take the opportunity to continue completing existing quests, take part in elemental raids or find and hunt the elusive Latios or Latias in the wild.

This also means that the habitat schedule – listed later on this page – will be the same, allowing you to complete any pending collecting challenges.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Events Tickets Explained

this year, The event is mostly free. Players can pay $4.99 for optional Masterwork research missions that reward Shiny Jirachi, but that’s the only part of this event that’s surrounded by money.

The “Chasing Legends” special quest is free for all players who unlock the game over the weekend, as well as the Latios or Latias Photo Safari quest.

In addition to this, Make sure you choose Sapphire or Sapphire in “Primitive Complaint” Private Researchas this will tweak certain elements of the event, including participation in the ongoing “Primal Surge” competition for who can complete the most Field Research each hour (boost wild Pokémon and primitive raids for any team) as well as whether you’ll see wild encounters of Latias and Latios.

picture; Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event rewards

As a free event, rewards are few and far between. In addition to the above tasks that are available to all players, other Go Tour Hoenn event rewards include:

Candy XL is guaranteed extra from personal primeval raids

Incense may attract Pikachu, Brendan hat / may bow costume

Chance of 5 Latios or Latias Mega Energy when rotating PokéStops

To confirm – there are no changes to hatchling distances for the duration of the event.

The remainder of this page explains other changes in spawning habitats, hatchlings, raids, spawnings, and field research.

Pokemon Go Tour: Table of Hoenn’s rotating habitats and spawn

Each habitat will rotate after an hour, with each getting two slots per day. You can check to see which hosts are active in the Today View section of the menu.

Go round the Hoenn Rotating Table Habitat

Habitats will rotate at the following times, on Saturday and Sunday:

Sand sores : 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time

: 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time Strange fog : 11 a.m. to 12 noon, 3-4 p.m. local time

: 11 a.m. to 12 noon, 3-4 p.m. local time green land : 12-1pm, 4-5pm local time

: 12-1pm, 4-5pm local time old beaches: 1-2pm, 5-6pm local time

The specific ovulations in each habitat are as follows:

Photo: Niantic

Sand blistering

Torchik

Bushina

stake

ninkada

Makohita

NosePass

Aaron

Cacnia

nomel

Baltui

Bagon

Strange mist spawn

Ralts

Soursket

whismur

Meditate

spoink

Zangos

Safeber

Chimshu

absolute

snornet

luvdisc

Beldom

Green Earth spawn

Treecko

zigzagon

rumble

Sedot

shroomsh

Slackoth

sketti

Mawil

Electric

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablo

Old beaches spawn

modcap

Taillow

Wingle

her caravan

Barbuch

Corvish

Lilip

Anureth

fibas

svil

Clamperle

Incense spawns in Go Tour: Hoenn

The following Pokemon’s spawn rates will increase when using incense:

Pikachu (Brendan’s hat)

pikachu (mai bow)

Not available E, H, N, O

Shiny new Pokemon in the Go Tour: Hoenn

Not available H

Soursket

Gulpin

Torquall

Cacnia

kisslion

tropos

relicanthe

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image source: Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges

Group Challenges can be found in the Today View section. You get some rewards for catching Pokemon from the various habitats mentioned above.

Global Combine Challenge: Sand Blisters

Torchik

Cacnia

nomel

ninkada

rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Meet Pikachu (May Arc)

Global Group Challenge: Green Earth

Treecko

Gulpin

Slackoth

Swablo

rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Meet Pikachu (May Arc)

Global Assembly Challenge: Strange Fog

Soursket

Chimshu

Ralts

absolute

rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Meet Pikachu (Brendan’s Hat)

Global Assembly Challenge: Ancient Shores

modcap

fibas

Anureth

Clamperle

rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Meet Pikachu (Brendan’s Hat)

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research

There are a number of special research missions going live during the event:

As mentioned earlier, also be sure to pick up rubies or rubies in the “Primal Rumblings” special research to ensure you unlock Latios or Latias Timed Research and get the most out of the event.

In addition, there is also field research to unlock, including the mysterious Spooky Cipher missions. The full list is as follows:

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Event Field Research and Rewards

a task prize a task prize Ninkada evolves Meet Shedinga Make 3 great throws in a row Meet Sableye Move 5 Pokemon Shuppet meet Use 5 beads to help catch the Pokemon Dusk encounter Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy Trigger 10 grass-type Pokemon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy Catch 5 Pokemon of the Fire type 10 Blazyken Mega Energy Trigger 10 Fire-type Pokemon 10 Blazyken Mega Energy Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon 10 Swampert Mega Energy Power up 10 Water-type Pokemon 10 Swampert Mega Energy Primal Rush: Capture 10 Pokemon 20 poké balls, 10 ultra balls, 10 berries, 10 pinap berries or 1000 stardust. Primordial Mutation: An egg hatches Meet Surskit, Gulpin, or Cacnea Primal Strength Increase: Trigger a Ground-type Pokemon 5 times Meet Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip Initial Power Up: Trigger a Water-type Pokemon 5 times Meet Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip Initial buff: Win a raid Meet Pikachu (Brendan’s hat or Mai’s bow) Primal Surge: Earn candy walking with your friend 20 poké balls, 10 ultra balls, 10 berries, 10 pinap berries or 1000 stardust.

Pokemon Go Tour: Hun Eggs

Most of the things in these eggs are pretty standard, but there are particularly regional Pokémon available – Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth – in 10km eggs.

2 kilos of eggs

Picchu

Eaglepav

Treecko

Torchik

modcap

Azurel

winot

5 kilos of eggs

7 kilos of eggs

Turbine

fibas

Bagon

Beldom

10 kilos of eggs

Torquall

tropos

relicanthe

Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn Raid Targets

Primal Kyogre and Groudon are similar to Mega Pokémon. They are the only Pokemon with primitive forms, but they become more powerful when in this temporary form.

1 star raids

5 star raids

Primitive raids

Primal Kyogre

primitive groudon

Read more