Pokemon Go Starry Skies Special Research Quests and Rewards

published: 2023-06-15 T23:54:47

updated: 2023-06-16 T00:51:32

Pokemon Go has launched another way for Trainers to take on the Cosmog through a special research quest called Starry Skies during the Solstice Horizons event. Here’s everything we know about her.

Pokemon Go’s latest event, Solstice Horizons, is finally available for Trainers, and with it comes a new special quest for fans to complete.

A special quest, called Starry Skies, gives Trainers the ability to encounter Cosmog for the second time ever for free, as well as a specific option to complete missions twice for a total of three encounters with Nebby.

Here’s everything we know about Starry Skies Special Research including its day and night offshoots.

Starry Skies Special Research tasks and rewards

Thanks LeekDuck, Here are all the tasks you’ll face in completing the Starry Skies Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

  • Discover 2km – Solosis Encounter
  • Catch 2 Psychic Pokemon – Abra encounter
  • Catch 10 different types of Pokemon – Meet Goethita

Rewards: Wobbuffet Encounter, 5 Razz Berries, 7 Stardust

Pokemon Go trainers will then be able to choose between the Daytime and Nighttime branches.

Help finding daytime Pokemon:

Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 20 Grass- or Insect-type Pokemon – 10 Pokemon Balls
  • Discover 10 km – Inkay
  • Spin 25 PokeStops or the Gym – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Galarian Slowpoke Encounter, 15 Poke Balls, 78 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 10 curveballs in a row – 3000 stardust
  • Catch 50 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Meet Metang
  • Win 10 candy walking with your friend – 15 cool balls
Rewards: Starmie Encounter, 1 Mossy Lure Module, 789 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

  • 5 eggs hatch – 5 silver berries
  • Catch 50 Psycho-type Pokemon – Meet the Akzams
  • Earn 7890 Stardust – 1 Star Token

Rewards: Cosmog Encounter, 20 Super Orbs, 7890 Stardust

Help finding Nighttime Pokemon:

Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 20 Ghost or Dark Pokemon – 10 Pokemon Balls
  • Take snapshots of 20 different wild Pokemon – Meet Inkay
  • Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Galarian Slowpoke Encounter, 15 Poke Balls, 78 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 5 perfect throws – 3000 stardust
  • Catch 30 different types of Pokemon – Meet Mitang
  • Complete 15 Field Research Missions – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: Starmie Encounter, 1 Glacial Lure Module, 789 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

  • Win 5 raids – 3 Silver Berries
  • Catch 50 Psycho-type Pokemon – Meet the Akzams
  • Earn 7890 Stardust – 1 Star Token

Rewards: Cosmog Encounter, 20 Super Orbs, 7890 Stardust

Pokemon Go Starry Skies has specified special research tasks

After completing tasks once during the Solstice Horizons event, Trainers will be able to purchase a $5 pass from the Pokemon Go Store for a chance to complete them a second time.

The tasks and rewards for ticketed Special Research will be the same as the free version.

That’s all you need to know about the Starry Skies Special Research story! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

The best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All Upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current raid bosses | Arlo Meters Guide | Shelf Counters Guide | Giovanni Counters Manual | Sierra Meter Manual | Necrosis Counters Guide | How to get the same | What are strange eggs? | How to obtain raid passes remotely | The fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon go catching tips

