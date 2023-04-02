Pokemon Go players are convinced that Niantic lives up to the Remote Raid pricing

Pokemon Go players believe that developer Niantic is raising the prices of the Remote Raid Pass after news that the prices will go up and daily uses will go down.

The news that Pokemon Go developer Niantic is planning to raise the price of Remote Raid Passes and reduce the number of daily uses has not gone over well with the game’s community.

Trainers have launched a massive Change.org petition to get Niantic’s attention, while others have said goodbye to Pokemon Go ahead of the steadily approaching April 6th update.

Now, some gamers are starting to theorize that Niantic is simply threatening to raise Remote Raid Pass prices to stoke anger and then lower the price a bit to get trainers to pay more in general.

Pokemon Go players theorize about Remote Raid Pass changes

Posts surrounding Remote Raid Pass nerfs have generated a lot of interest on Pokemon Go subredditas some created conspiracy theories about Niantic’s plans moving forward.

1 user creature a theme titled “Tinfoil Hats On: Hanke Plays 4D Chess With Us”, which received nearly 2,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours. The post featured a meme that basically said Niantic doubled the price of the Raid Pass to generate outrage.

And the fan goes on to point out that after this outrage, Niantic will lower Raid Pass prices from 195 Pokecoins to 150, as players will celebrate the “lower price,” while still paying 50% more than before.

last mail In the same subreddit he proposed a different theory and claimed that data miners discovered that Remote Raid Pass prices were intended to cap 150 Pokecoins at a limit of 6 per day, suggesting that Niantic’s blog post was intended to generate false outrage.

The Pokemon Go data-mining team, PokeMiners, has found evidence that Niantic planned to lower the daily usage limit for its Remote Raid lanes long before the announcement. However, there was no indication that the price was supposed to be at 150 Pokecoins.

Whether or not these fan intrigues carry any weight remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: fans aren’t happy with Niantic’s decision to minimize these passes.