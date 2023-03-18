Pokémon Game Boy titles dominated the 3DS eShop charts before the service shut down

We are now nearing the end of the month and that means we are nearing the end of service for the 3DS and Wii U eShop. If you haven’t made any last-minute purchases yet, and you’re wondering what’s new in the 3DS eShop right now, the North American Weekly Sales Chart should help.

As you can see below, the Pokémon Virtual Console games continue to dominate the charts up until last week – with the second-generation title Pokémon Crystal taking the lead. Just below this is Pokémon Red followed by Pokémon Yellow, Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Blue in sixth place.

It doesn’t stop there – with some other Pokémon games listed, including another mobile version, Pokémon Trading Game. Other series that have had a lot of last minute sales include Phoenix Wright, Monster Hunter and a lot of other Capom sales. Here it is Full list via Nintendo Everything:

1. Pokemon Crystal

2. Pokemon Red

3. Yellow Pokemon

4. Pokemon Gold

5. Pokemon Silver

6. Pokemon Blue

7. Pokemon Dream Radar

8. Phoenix Wright: The Ace Attorney Trilogy

9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

10. Spade Knight: Buried Treasure

11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

12. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

13. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

14. Mega Man Legacy Collection

15. Monster Hunter Generations

16. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

17. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

18. Pokemon trading card game

19. Zelda: Oracle of Ages

20. Resident Evil Verses

Speaking of Pokémon, consider this another reminder to download the 3DS app Pokemon Bank before March 27, 2023, so that you can download it in the future. After March, this app will remove the subscription service tier and become completely free.