January 21, 2023

Pointer – Foreign – A fuel tank exploded at the Mol gas station in Poland

In the town of Zgorzelec on the Polish-German border, an explosion occurred on Friday afternoon at a filling station recently acquired by Mol. Polish media reported that one person died and two others were injured in the accident.

In an evening broadcast by public service news television TVB Info, fire chief Daniel Mucha said the explosion occurred during maintenance on one of the underground fuel tanks. It was so strong that the technician working on the tank died instantly, he said.

Two colleagues near the tank were taken to hospital with burns. All three work for a company operating in Bydome, Silesia. The explosion did not cause a fire. Ambulance and firemen attended the scene. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police and the prosecutor’s office.

Zgorzelec District Police Spokesperson Agnieszka Gokul told TVP Info: After the building authority inspection, they will decide on the further operating license of the gas station.

Not renamed yet

MTI writes that the Polish Lottos filling station is also on the map at the site of the accident indicated in media reports. Grupa Lotos was recently acquired by Polish energy company PKN Orlan. Later, PKN Orlen told PAP news agency: The gas station already belongs to the mall, but has not been renamed there yet.

At the beginning of December, Moll closed the deal with PKN Orlen and Krupa Lodoss, thereby acquiring more than 410 filling stations in Poland. According to PKN Orlen’s announcement, the gas station in Zgorzelec is one of them.

