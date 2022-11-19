Pointer – Abroad – Fox News journalist who lost leg in Ukraine war spoke out

The man received an award for valor at the awards ceremony. “I wish I could be there to receive it, but I don’t know yet. I’m much better now. I can see much better and walk much easier. My injuries are much better, thanks to the people who came to my rescue,” Benjamin Hall said in a video message.

In a way, thanks to the doctors, nurses, pilots and soldiers who risked their lives to save me. I would like to recommend this award to them, to them, and to anyone doing the same thing. Thanks for everything

That person said in a video message. Cinematographer Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova died when their vehicle caught fire near Kyiv. Benjamin Hall was with them, and together they closed the Russian war. At the ceremony, Fox News staffer Bill Hemmer read and wrote the names of journalists who have died in recent years Deadline.

The Courage Award was presented to Benjamin Hall by Harris Faulkner and Johnny Joey Jones of Fox News. In a video broadcast at the ceremony, Hall gave a detailed account of the accident: how a bomb hit the car and how he got out of the car.

I got out of the car seconds before the third bomb hit the car

He told me. Benjamin Hall lost half a leg and another leg. An eye and ear were damaged, he lost his left arm, and his body was burned in countless places in the explosion.