PlayStation Store for PS5 adds accessibility tags

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun rolling out accessibility tags on the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 5 announce.

Accessibility tags allow developers to provide detailed information about supported accessibility features in their games. You can access these tags by pressing the ‘Triangle’ button on the PlayStation Store page for a game that supports accessibility tags.

Details here:

Accessibility scores will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5. If both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platform versions are available, you can compare the accessibility scores for each through a drop-down list. With accessibility tags, you’ll be able to easily see if the game you want to play has the accessibility options you’re looking for. Here is a sampling of the more than 50 accessibility tags available for game developers to choose from, across six categories: Visual accessibility features, such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues, and directional audio indicators.

Audio features, such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader, and visual cue alternatives.

Subtitle and annotation options, including subtitle size, clear annotations, and large annotations.

Control options, including button remapping, joystick sensitivity, the ability to play without button presses, quick button presses, or motion control.

Gameplay options such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed.

Online communication options, such as text or voice chat transcription and ping calling. Accessibility tags will be released on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5 gradually to players this week. When launching a variety of games such as Days passedAnd Death Stranding director cutAnd Ghost Cut Tsushima directorAnd God of WarAnd God of War RagnarokAnd Gran Turismo 7And Spider-Man Remaster from MarvelAnd Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesAnd Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartAnd return Accessibility will support tags. We’re just beginning to roll out this feature and are working with a wide range of developers to implement this feature into their PlayStation 5 game hubs in the coming weeks and months.

Watch a video of accessibility tags in action below.