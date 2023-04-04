April 4, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

PlayStation Store for PS5 adds accessibility tags

Ayhan 23 mins ago 2 min read

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun rolling out accessibility tags on the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 5 announce.

Accessibility tags allow developers to provide detailed information about supported accessibility features in their games. You can access these tags by pressing the ‘Triangle’ button on the PlayStation Store page for a game that supports accessibility tags.

Details here:

Accessibility scores will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5. If both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platform versions are available, you can compare the accessibility scores for each through a drop-down list.

With accessibility tags, you’ll be able to easily see if the game you want to play has the accessibility options you’re looking for. Here is a sampling of the more than 50 accessibility tags available for game developers to choose from, across six categories:

  • Visual accessibility features, such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues, and directional audio indicators.
  • Audio features, such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader, and visual cue alternatives.
  • Subtitle and annotation options, including subtitle size, clear annotations, and large annotations.
  • Control options, including button remapping, joystick sensitivity, the ability to play without button presses, quick button presses, or motion control.
  • Gameplay options such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed.
  • Online communication options, such as text or voice chat transcription and ping calling.

Accessibility tags will be released on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5 gradually to players this week. When launching a variety of games such as Days passedAnd Death Stranding director cutAnd Ghost Cut Tsushima directorAnd God of WarAnd God of War RagnarokAnd Gran Turismo 7And Spider-Man Remaster from MarvelAnd Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesAnd Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartAnd return Accessibility will support tags. We’re just beginning to roll out this feature and are working with a wide range of developers to implement this feature into their PlayStation 5 game hubs in the coming weeks and months.

Watch a video of accessibility tags in action below.

Accessibility tags on the PlayStation Store

See also  iPhone 14 is coming, and you better start saving in Apple's 2022 lineup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Everquest II introduces new Loot boxes, and checks them out instantly

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Google Flights Price Guarantee can reimburse you if your tickets get cheaper

16 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

How to go to the Moon Dimension in the Minecraft April Fools update

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Jordan Hawkins: UConn guard looks forward to national championship celebrations with cousin and LSU star Angel Reese

21 mins ago Emet
2 min read

PlayStation Store for PS5 adds accessibility tags

23 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Seven killed in an avalanche in the Indian state of Sikkim | News

27 mins ago Aygen
5 min read

Tesla dive below its latest buy-on-delivery point miss; What are you doing now

8 hours ago Izer