PlayStation says half of its releases will be on PC and mobile by 2025

president Sony‘s Play Station The business sector said that the company expects to display half of its annual issues PC and mobile by 2025.

Speaking during Thursday’s business briefing, SIE President Jim Ryan He said that expansion to larger platforms, particularly a commitment to release at least 12 live service games in the coming years, could be “transformative for our business.”

“Historically PlayStation Studios has done a great job delivering a solid lineup of single-player games rich in narrative and beautiful graphics, but we’ve certainly limited ourselves to a relatively narrow segment of the game market,” Ryan said.

“By expanding into computers and mobile devices, and it must be said … also for live services, we have the opportunity to go from being in a very narrow segment of the game software market in general, to being almost ubiquitous.”

He continued, “I think if we do this right, if we execute smart and execute with excellence, the chances of significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, the number of people who spend money on our games, is a huge deal.”

“I would say for example, if we succeed in creating part of the 12 live service games we have in development at PlayStation Studios… if only a part of them are both critically and commercially successful, the impact of that over time would be quite transformative to our business structure” .

There also seems to be a slide shared during Ryan’s show that suggests this PS4 Versions will be phased out by 2025.

It was Sony’s first modern computer port Horizon Zero Dawn in August 2020And The days passed last May And God of War earlier this year. Anonymous 4: The End of a Thief and the Unknown: The Lost Legacy It will make the transition to PC too public.

Jim Ryan confirmed earlier PlayStation will bring a “complete list” of games to PC.

PlayStation recently acquired Nixxeswhich is best known for its work on the PC versions of Square Enix properties including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Hitman, and Thief, to help it bring its games to the platform.

In mobile devices, SIE has long been preparing for a big push in the market. Last October, the former SIE appointed Nicola Sebastiani, Head of Content for Apple Arcade To lead the company’s mobile operations, after job announcements that they will open New business unit to adapt ‘most popular franchises’ for mobile.

The following month, Jim Ryan confirmed that the platform owner was planning this Bring some “iconic IP” to mobile During the current business year ending March 2022.

“We’ve thought about how players can enjoy our content and have had some early success with mobile games and apps to provide more options for players,” he said. “cell phone It’s just one of the areas we’re exploring to reach millions of players outside of our platforms.

“PlayStation has a huge catalog of various first-party IP addresses that can carry over to smartphone games and complement AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some great PlayStation franchises, so please stay tuned.”