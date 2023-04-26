PlayStation Plus games revealed in May 2023

Sony has revealed its lineup of PlayStation Plus games for May 2023 including Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5), GRID Legends (PS4 and PS5), and Descenders (PS4).

The three matches On the Official PlayStation Blog It will be downloadable by all PlayStation Plus subscribers at no additional cost from May 2 through June 6.

Network Legends

GRID Legends is a 2022 racing title from Codemasters, which features a live-action story mode similar to the documentary Driven to Glory, along with new racing modes, a 22-player multiplayer demo, and a major career mode. In our IGN 7/10 review, we called the game a “definite step up” from its predecessors that preview the franchise’s 20+ year history.

Equestrian 2

Meanwhile, Chivalry 2 takes a multiplayer-first approach to medieval combat, immersing players in large-scale 64-player brawls as they compete for a range of objectives across sprawling maps. Players can choose from a selection of 12 classes, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and play styles. The PS5 version of the game also benefits from 4K 60fps playback.

descendant

Indie game developer RageSquid’s Descenders is completing a PlayStation offering for May, which features “in-depth physics” paired with procedurally generated free-falling levels. Players can unlock new bikes and outfits with an improved online “Rep System” in this “easy to pick up, hard to master” game.

PlayStation Plus subscribers also have until Monday (May 1) to download last month’s offering, which includes Behavior Interactive’s Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron Before They Disappeared.

