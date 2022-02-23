PlayStation Plus games for March have apparently been revealed early

March 2022 for free Play Station Plus Games were taken down early on by a well-known leaker.

Delabs User Billbil-kun, who has been meticulously leaking PS Plus lineups every month since September 2021, has been curiously absent last month.

However, they are back again this month with what they claim are PlayStation Plus games for March.

This includes Legends mode from Ghost of Tsushimacurrently available to owners of the main game, or purchased standalone for $19.99.

According to Billbil-kun, the three games will be available from March 1st:

The leaker had previously hinted that Ark: Survival Evolved would also be a PlayStation Plus game for March, but now it appears that’s not the case.

PlayStation Plus games for February 2022 Available to claim until March 2. Namely, Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, and UFC 4.

Details on file X-Box Game Pass Competitor Service It is said to be being planned by PlayStation It appeared in December.

According to the documents you have seen BloombergThe new subscription service is codenamed “Spartacus” and will combine existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services, while phasing out the branding of the latter.

The service is expected to launch in the spring, when it will be available on both PS4 And the PS5 And to be structured across three pay levels, as it’s called.