PlayStation Days of Play 2022 Sale: Best Games and DualSense Deals

Sony annual toy sale days Now live, it offers discounts on hundreds of games, downloadable content, and even a PlayStation 5 DualSense console. There's plenty to choose from (and PlayStation hasn't had any shortage of deals on games lately), but we've picked 21 of our favorite game bundles and games—which run a whole slate of relatively new releases, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga—to help you get started.

The The full list of deals from PlayStation Store is hereWith Games under $20 in their own category For easy and cost-effective browsing. (Some games even have discounts that are exclusive to deeper PlayStation Plus subscribers.) Deals on physical PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are also available in Days of Play sales at retailers such as AmazonAnd best buyAnd Jim StopAnd GoalAnd Walmart.

One of the best physical deals is the Sony DualSense Controller for PS5. The console, which ranges in price from $69.99 to $74.99, depending on the color, is on sale for $59.99 at retail. It includes Sony’s PlayStation Direct website.

Below you’ll find some of our picks, from big PlayStation 5 exclusives like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart For indie gems like killer paradise And Kentucky Road Zero.