April 30, 2022

PlayStation Cat Stray Pushed to Summer 2022

PlayStation has quietly announced the delay of the Cat Stray game with a release now expected this summer.

The release window is pre-set as Spring 2022, but in a tweet (below) indie games will be announced soon by EurogamerPlayStation secretly confirmed the delay.

Stray’s launch on PS5, PS4, and PC will mark two years since its debut at the PS5 reveal event, when it was originally expected to be a release in 2021.

BlueTwelve developer’s goal is simple: “Our goal is to create a unique experience by playing as a cat,” they said at the time.

But this is not your ordinary house cat, players control the cat as it explores a robotic electronic city and tries to return home with the help of a drone called B-12.

BlueTwelve has been pretty quiet since the original reveal, and didn’t actually share more information about the game in July last year when the delay to Spring 2022 was announced.

Many games from the original PS5, which took place in September 2020, have suffered delays, with the COVID-19 pandemic not developing the game.

Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, Deathloop, were among the biggest games to see delays, but Stray, along with Goodbye Volcano High and Forspoken, remain the only unreleased games.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN who occasionally remembers @thelastdinsdale’s tweet. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.

