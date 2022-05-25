Play in Formula One, take immediate action

The Formula One tariff ceiling introduced this year will place a heavier burden on teams than expected: the $ 140 million limit seems even lower this year due to inflation and global economic developments, and some teams have already spent their development budgets. Throughout the year – writes vezess.hu.

“Seven teams will miss the last four races to fit under the ceiling. This will not only affect the big teams, but also the midfield, which is most affected by inflation,” said Red Bull team captain Christian Horner.

He believes the International Automobile Federation must intervene, otherwise the Board of Supervisors will face serious problems. “Energy bills and the cost of living are growing exponentially, and F1 is no exception. Shipping prices have quadrupled and we can’t afford it,” he said.

According to the BBC, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren were behind Horner, but Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams rejected plans to somehow adjust the spending limit to inflation rates set by the International Monetary Fund.

Initial film: MTI / EPA / Ali Haider