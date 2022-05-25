May 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Play in Formula One, take immediate action

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

The Formula One tariff ceiling introduced this year will place a heavier burden on teams than expected: the $ 140 million limit seems even lower this year due to inflation and global economic developments, and some teams have already spent their development budgets. Throughout the year – writes vezess.hu.

“Seven teams will miss the last four races to fit under the ceiling. This will not only affect the big teams, but also the midfield, which is most affected by inflation,” said Red Bull team captain Christian Horner.

He believes the International Automobile Federation must intervene, otherwise the Board of Supervisors will face serious problems. “Energy bills and the cost of living are growing exponentially, and F1 is no exception. Shipping prices have quadrupled and we can’t afford it,” he said.

According to the BBC, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren were behind Horner, but Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams rejected plans to somehow adjust the spending limit to inflation rates set by the International Monetary Fund.

Initial film: MTI / EPA / Ali Haider

See also  An American arms plot could be a real threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Erdogan no longer recognizes the Greek prime minister

10 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Fire Command for Fugitives, Thousands of Photos – Strong Evidence of Uyghur Re-Education Camps

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Greatness: Members of homosexual and bisexual male communities are still at risk

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Play in Formula One, take immediate action

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Dial M for more power and control: the BMW iX M60 2023 tested

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his wedding vows tattooed in ink latest tribute to wife Nicola Peltz

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Here’s the last selfie from the faded Insight Mars lander

2 hours ago Izer