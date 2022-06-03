Platinum Jubilee: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut in the UK

Placeholder while loading article actions

London – Crowds outside St Paul gave a gentle round of Horace for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as the couple made their first public appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebration. Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, got an even bigger hand when they entered the Anglican cathedral in the heart of London for Thanksgiving mass on the second day of the jubilee events. Church bells ring upon the arrival of Prince Charles, heir to the throne. There was a mixed reaction from onlookers upon the entry of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson. Some booed.

The Queen was absent from watching the BBC show from her rooms at Windsor Castle.

The palace alerted the public that the king was beginning to feel “some discomfort” at the Tropping the Color ceremony held on Thursday by the British military regiments, and therefore would not attend. She has been struggling with what minors call “mobility issues” in recent months and has lost a number of engagements.

However, even after the palace’s announcement, he appeared in Windsor on Thursday night. Clad in green, she seemed steady on her feet, but perhaps she was tired, for she put her gloved hand on a sparkling globe, to symbolically light the beacons in Britain and around the Commonwealth.

“It’s been a very long day for Her Majesty, but she seemed determined to make a final appearance,” the royal correspondent wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

In a Friday sermon, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, addressed the Queen directly, telling worshipers what they already knew: that Elizabeth is Horse lover for life. See also Gunna's got family affairs and work in class before turning himself in

Cottrell joked that he “doesn’t have great advice” from the top-tier derby races at Epsom Downs on Saturday, where some of the Queen’s horses will be showing up. Continuing the theme of horses, said the Archbishop, “Your Majesty, we are sorry that you are not here with us this morning in person. But we are very glad that you are still in the saddle.”

People may forget, but the Queen is also “the Defender of the Faith and Supreme Ruler of the Church of England”. The Archbishop praised her for her “strong steadfastness, steadfastness, devotion to God, and obedience to a call.”

The Prime Minister made readings from Philippi in the New Testament.

Johnson read: “Rejoice.” “Let your kindness be known to all. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests reach God.”

There is a steady transition of responsibility – and soft power – now passing from the Queen to her son Charles and grandson William, who play more prominent roles during Jubilee. The BBC cameras have mostly focused on her, but she occasionally interrupts to show Harry and Meghan.

The BBC commentator said it appeared Harry and Meghan were allowed “their own little parade” as they entered, which he suggested was made by the Queen.

St Paul’s Street wasn’t the easiest place to catch a glimpse of the royals, but that didn’t stop several hundred from gathering outside, where the streets are lined with metal barricades. See also Courteney Cox says she looked 'really weird' after the plastic procedures

Among those in the lead who got a sneak peek were Ian Tawer, 64, the transportation manager, and his wife Valerie, 55, who works as a butcher. They traveled from the Lake District.

Valerie said Harry and Meghan’s appearance would have agreed with the British public: “I think a lot would have been said if they hadn’t shown up. They did the right thing to come back.”

Ian said it was good to see Harry and Meghan. “I think they want to be here no matter what people think. They have made their decision to be a Hollywood star and that is fine. They have been so well received and will be happy about that.”

As for Prince Charles, Ian said, “He’s a nice guy, he’s waited so long to be king, I think he’ll be very tolerant, I think he’ll be very friendly, and he won’t be there forever. [Buckingham Palace] balcony” the day before.

The Sussex family is based in Britain from California with their two young children, Archie, 3, and Lillibet, who will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday.

This trip is the first time he has met Queen Lillipet in person. Harry and Meghan named their daughter Elizabeth, using the Queen’s childhood nickname.

Harry has taken a few public trips to Britain since settling in California. In April 2021, he attended Funeral For his grandfather Prince Philip, although he did not return this spring to commemorate Philip, which was a much bigger issue as virus restrictions were lifted. Last summer, he came back to unveil a statue From his late mother, Princess Diana. See also Sasha Banks and Naomi leave WWE Raw Mid Show

Harry’s lawyers have said the prince does not feel safe when in the UK because of the security arrangements that apply to him. He is suing the British government after being told he would not be given “the same degree” of personal protection when visiting Britain. The prince offered to pay for the security himself, but the British Home Office refused.

In a surprising move, the couple announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping down from their position in the royal family. The Queen has rejected their suggestion that members of the royal family be “half in, half out” and stripped of their royal care, explaining in comments that while the Sussexes are much-loved members of the royal family, work comes first.

The Sussex family moved to California after a short stint in Canada.

The two sides agreed to review the situation after 12 months. But according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the Queen was not expecting them to resume their British lives. In his book The Queen of Our Time, Hardman says the Queen knew that the Sussexes were unlikely to return as members of the royal family.